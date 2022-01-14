By the numbers: How Arizona continued its mastery of Colorado at McKale

The last time the Colorado Buffaloes defeated the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson?
Try the 1960-61 season, a time when the UA played its home games at Bear Down Gym.
The winning streak against Colorado in the Old Pueblo was extended Thursday night at McKale Center, when the sixth-ranked Wildcats cruised by the Buffaloes 76-55.
How did the Wildcats earn their 13th win of the season? Here’s a stat-by-stat look at what went down Thursday night:
15
Points Arizona outscored Colorado by in the second half. The Wildcats led CU 34-28 at halftime, before a series of second-half runs, including a 10-0 stretch from 8:19 to the four-minute mark.
14
Points Arizona guard Justin Kier scored. Kier went 5 for 9 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Kier’s mark was the most points he’s scored since Feb. 27, 2021 during his final season at Georgia. Kier’s highlight of the night was a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the Lute Olson signature on the McKale Center floor between the 3-point line and the half-court line.
10
Assists from Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa, a career-high for the second-year player from Estonia. Kriisa entered Thursday as the Pac-12’s assists leader averaging five per game.
16:44
Time on the clock in the first half when Colorado made its first points of the game. CU freshman guard and former Arizona signee K.J. Simpson, who backed out of his national letter-of-intent once former UA head coach Sean Miller was fired, scored the first points of the game for Colorado.
Simpson finished the first half with a career-high 14 points, half of the Buffaloes’ team points at halftime. Simpson’s previous career-high was 12 points against Stanford on Nov. 28, the last time he scored in double figures. Simpson ended the night with 17 points and shot 1 for 4 from the field in the second half.
+14
Arizona outscored Colorado 42-28 in the paint.
0
Arizona-Colorado didn’t have any lead changes and were tied for only 1:39.
26
Days since McKale Center welcomed students — also known as the Zona Zoo — back for games. UA students returned from the holiday break earlier this week
2
Games ex-Wildcat and college basketball analyst Corey Williams broadcasted on Thursday, including Arizona-Colorado at McKale Center. Williams was alongside FS1 play-by-play announcer Cindy Brunson for Arizona’s game on FS1, but hours before, he was also a color analyst on ESPNU for Washington State-Stanford.
