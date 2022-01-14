By the numbers: How Arizona continued its mastery of Colorado at McKale

The last time the Colorado Buffaloes defeated the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson?

Try the 1960-61 season, a time when the UA played its home games at Bear Down Gym.

The winning streak against Colorado in the Old Pueblo was extended Thursday night at McKale Center, when the sixth-ranked Wildcats cruised by the Buffaloes 76-55.

How did the Wildcats earn their 13th win of the season? Here’s a stat-by-stat look at what went down Thursday night:

15

Points Arizona outscored Colorado by in the second half. The Wildcats led CU 34-28 at halftime, before a series of second-half runs, including a 10-0 stretch from 8:19 to the four-minute mark.

14

Points Arizona guard Justin Kier scored. Kier went 5 for 9 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Kier’s mark was the most points he’s scored since Feb. 27, 2021 during his final season at Georgia. Kier’s highlight of the night was a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the Lute Olson signature on the McKale Center floor between the 3-point line and the half-court line.

10