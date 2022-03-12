By the numbers: How Arizona fought back late to secure Pac-12 Tournament title over UCLA

The Arizona Wildcats are undisputed champions of the Pac-12 Conference. After winning the regular-season crown, the Wildcats took care of business in Las Vegas and beat the UCLA Bruins 84-76.
With the win, Arizona finishes regular season and conference tournament play 31-3 and will be a No. 1 seed when the NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed Sunday.
These numbers tell the story of Arizona’s conference championship win:
27: When Arizona needed him most, Benn Mathurin took over the game. He scored 27 points — his highest total since Jan. 3 — and put up 18 in the second half. Mathurin made 6 of 14 shots, but was aggressive attacking the paint and drew timely foul calls. He went 13 of 15 from the free-throw line.
66%: After struggling somewhat in the first half, shooting 39%, Arizona made 16 of 24 (66%) in the second half after going into the break down 40-35. The Wildcats outscored the Bruins 49-36 in the second half thanks to its offensive prowess.
15-2: Down 53-41 with 17:17 to go in the game, Arizona went on a 15-2 run to take the lead in the span of five minutes. The remarkable comeback was sparked by three straight baskets from Pelle Larsson, Dalen Terry and Mathurin. Arizona got the lead at 12:03 to play after Christian Koloko got a layup and-one to make it 56-55.
5:43: Dalen Terry brought the house down at 5:43 to play with a thunderous dunk in transition to give Arizona a 70-64 lead.
2: Dealing with foul trouble to Justin Kier and Larsson, Tommy Lloyd put freshman Adama Bal into the game early in the first half. Bal came through with two 3-pointers in nine minutes of play.
10: Oumar Ballo became the first player in Arizona Pac-12 Tournament history to have six blocks in a game. Koloko added four blocks, all coming in the second half.
21: The first half of the title bout did not have much rhythm to it as 21 fouls were called — 12 against Arizona and nine against UCLA.
2-1: Arizona won the season series vs. UCLA 2-1 and now also leads the all-time series 2-1 when meeting in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game.
