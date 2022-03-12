By the numbers: How Arizona fought back late to secure Pac-12 Tournament title over UCLA

The Arizona Wildcats are undisputed champions of the Pac-12 Conference. After winning the regular-season crown, the Wildcats took care of business in Las Vegas and beat the UCLA Bruins 84-76.

With the win, Arizona finishes regular season and conference tournament play 31-3 and will be a No. 1 seed when the NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed Sunday.

These numbers tell the story of Arizona’s conference championship win:

27: When Arizona needed him most, Benn Mathurin took over the game. He scored 27 points — his highest total since Jan. 3 — and put up 18 in the second half. Mathurin made 6 of 14 shots, but was aggressive attacking the paint and drew timely foul calls. He went 13 of 15 from the free-throw line.

66%: After struggling somewhat in the first half, shooting 39%, Arizona made 16 of 24 (66%) in the second half after going into the break down 40-35. The Wildcats outscored the Bruins 49-36 in the second half thanks to its offensive prowess.