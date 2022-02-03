By the numbers: How Arizona got revenge against UCLA in Thursday's 10-point win

The seventh-ranked Arizona Wildcats got revenge against No. 3 UCLA on Thursday night, taking down the third-ranked Bruins 76-66 in a raucous game at McKale Center.
The Wildcats racked up their second win over a top-5 team this season and improved to 8-1 in conference play.
These stats explain how Arizona stayed undefeated at home:
20-14: Arizona went inside to set the tone in the first half, outscoring the Bruins 20-14 in the paint. Forward Azuolas Tubelis scored 10 first-half points to lead the way; the Wildcats made 8 of 10 layups.
UCLA coach Mick Cronin said postgame that he knew the Wildcats would try to go inside and the Bruins’ inability to slow it down early on was "grossly disappointing. That was our entire preparation."
12-5: The Wildcats outscored UCLA 12-5 over the final four minutes. The Bruins trailed by double-digits for much of the second half but cut it to 64-61 with 3:52 to play.
Arizona answered with three points from Christian Koloko from the foul line and a 3-pointer by Kerr Kriisa with 1:50 left. The deep shot grew Arizona's lead to 70-61.
26: Dalen Terry’s total points, rebounds and assists on Thursday night. The sophomore scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting while also leading the team with nine rebounds and seven assists.
Terry played the entire second half, scoring seven points on 3-of-4 shooting.
12 of 15: After going 8 of 15 from the free-throw line in the first half, Arizona improved its foul shooting in the second half. The Wildcats nailed 12 of their 15 second-half free throws and were perfect on six attempts over the final two minutes.
39%: UCLA hit just 39% of its shots (28 for 72) and 21% of its 3-pointers (3 for 14), the Bruins’ fifth-worst shooting performance of the year.
The statline is eerily similar to what Arizona did last week on Los Angeles. The Wildcats shot 23 for 75 in a 75-59 loss at Pauley Pavilion.
16: Kriisa enjoyed a big bounce-back night after going 0 for 12 last week against UCLA. The UA point guard led the team with 16 points and hit three 3-pointers to ignite the offense — and a lively McKale crowd.
Kriisa's showing was his best since Jan. 3 against Washington
6: Arizona snapped a six-game losing streak to the Bruins and notched its first home win over UCLA since Feb. 12, 2016.
Photos: No. 7 Arizona beats No. 3 UCLA in Pac-12 showdown
UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats men's basketball
UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats men's basketball
UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats men's basketball
UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats men's basketball
UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats men's basketball
UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats men's basketball
UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats men's basketball
UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats men's basketball
UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats men's basketball
UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats men's basketball
UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats men's basketball
UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats men's basketball
UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats men's basketball
UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats men's basketball
UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats men's basketball
UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats men's basketball
UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats men's basketball
UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats men's basketball
UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats men's basketball
UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats men's basketball
UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats men's basketball
UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats men's basketball
Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA