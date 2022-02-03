By the numbers: How Arizona got revenge against UCLA in Thursday's 10-point win

The seventh-ranked Arizona Wildcats got revenge against No. 3 UCLA on Thursday night, taking down the third-ranked Bruins 76-66 in a raucous game at McKale Center.

The Wildcats racked up their second win over a top-5 team this season and improved to 8-1 in conference play.

These stats explain how Arizona stayed undefeated at home:

20-14: Arizona went inside to set the tone in the first half, outscoring the Bruins 20-14 in the paint. Forward Azuolas Tubelis scored 10 first-half points to lead the way; the Wildcats made 8 of 10 layups.

UCLA coach Mick Cronin said postgame that he knew the Wildcats would try to go inside and the Bruins’ inability to slow it down early on was "grossly disappointing. That was our entire preparation."

12-5: The Wildcats outscored UCLA 12-5 over the final four minutes. The Bruins trailed by double-digits for much of the second half but cut it to 64-61 with 3:52 to play.