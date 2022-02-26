By the numbers: How Arizona made program history on Senior Day

The 12th-ranked Arizona Wildcats snapped their two-game losing skid and ended the regular season on a high note, beating USC 68-59 on Saturday afternoon in McKale Center.

Arizona heads to the postseason as one of two Pac-12 schools with at least 20 overall wins and 10 conference wins.

These numbers explain how the Wildcats earned a victory over the Trojans on Senior Day:

18: Coming into the game with just 14 points in her last 14 appearances, Taylor Chavez had a game to remember. The Oregon transfer put up a season-high 18 points, 15 of them coming on 3-pointers.

Chavez’ two 3-pointers in the second quarter sparked an Arizona run.

5: Senior Sam Thomas scored five of her 10 points in the fourth quarter to help UA hold off USC. Thomas, playing in the final regular-season game of her college career, delivered a 3-point dagger with 2:05 left to put Arizona up 65-54.

8:19: Arizona fell behind 16-4 early on, and went the final 8:19 of the first quarter without scoring a basket. The Wildcats shot 2 for 15 (13%) during the first 10 minutes.