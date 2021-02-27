By the numbers: How Arizona managed to out-rebound, beat Washington in Saturday's home finale

Added Miller: “My peers — the coaches in this league — when they start with Arizona, they start with him. He’s our heart and soul, and he’s had a fantastic season.”

Tubelis posted 16 points and 15 rebounds, his second double-double of the season and made 6 of 7 free throws. Tubelis said after the game that he’s settled in with Arizona’s personnel.

“I feel more comfortable on this team and they can find me, I can find them,” he said.

Akinjo has also noticed Tubelis’ confidence grow over the entire season.

“I’ve seen him get more physical and more confident with himself in late-game situations like this,” said Akinjo. “We don’t even look at him as a freshman. I think Azuolas is an important piece to this team and that’s what it is. We need him to play, and he’s grown up and gotten better.”

Tubelis said he was motivated to play well on Saturday. It was his mother’s birthday.

“I needed to go hard and win the game,” Tubelis said.

Washington had two players foul out, forwards Hameir Wright and Nate Roberts. Wright was one of five Huskies to score in double figures and tallied a team-high 18 points.