By the numbers: How Arizona ran past Colorado for first Pac-12 win

The Arizona Wildcats returned from a brief Christmas break and knocked off Colorado 88-74 in their Pac-12 home opener Monday night.
The win gives Arizona its first conference victory of the season and a 7-1 record heading into a road weekend at the Washington schools. Here’s a look inside the numbers at how Arizona beat the Buffs:
22
Arizona point guard James Akinjo struggled in his first Pac-12 game against Stanford on Dec. 19, but he bounced back with his best performance as a Wildcat. Akinjo scored a season high 22 points on 5-of-11 shooting, with all five baskets coming from 3-point range.
It marked the most he's scored that many in a game since the 2018-19 season when he scored 25 at Marquette while playing with Georgetown.
Akinjo also nearly recorded a double-double, totaling eight assists.
50
Arizona got out to a hot start against Colorado to set the tone early.
The Wildcats scored 50 points on 19-of-34 shooting in the first half, the second-most points they’ve scored in a half this season. Arizona scored 50 or more points against Pac-12 opponents just once last season (Jan. 16 vs. Utah).
Akinjo went 3 of 3 from long range in the first half, scoring 13 points. Jemarl Baker had nine points to give UA a six-point lead at the break, 50-44.
10
Christian Koloko had arguably his most impressive night at Arizona as the sophomore forward reached double figures for the first time in his career with 10 points.
Koloko displayed an aggressiveness around the rim not seen in previous games this season as he threw down four dunks against Colorado and added another layup to finish 5 of 7 from the field.
0
Reigning All-Pac-12 First Team guard McKinley Wright IV is regarded as one of the best players in the conference and has played well against the Wildcats. The Colorado senior has averaged 14 points in six games against Arizona.
Though he did manage to reach 10 points, Arizona limited him to 4-of-12 shooting and zero made 3-pointers.
5
The Wildcats displayed a balance on the offensive side as five different players scored in double figures Monday night. Including Akinjo’s 22 and Koloko’s 10, Baker finished with 14 points, Terrell Brown Jr. had 12 and Jordan Brown added 10.
6
Since UA’s win over NAU on Dec. 7, Terrell Brown Jr. has gone six straight games without a turnover in over 115 minutes of playing time.
On the season, Brown has a 30-3 assist to turnover ratio.
