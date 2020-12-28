By the numbers: How Arizona ran past Colorado for first Pac-12 win

The Arizona Wildcats returned from a brief Christmas break and knocked off Colorado 88-74 in their Pac-12 home opener Monday night.

The win gives Arizona its first conference victory of the season and a 7-1 record heading into a road weekend at the Washington schools. Here’s a look inside the numbers at how Arizona beat the Buffs:

22

Arizona point guard James Akinjo struggled in his first Pac-12 game against Stanford on Dec. 19, but he bounced back with his best performance as a Wildcat. Akinjo scored a season high 22 points on 5-of-11 shooting, with all five baskets coming from 3-point range.

It marked the most he's scored that many in a game since the 2018-19 season when he scored 25 at Marquette while playing with Georgetown.

Akinjo also nearly recorded a double-double, totaling eight assists.

50

Arizona got out to a hot start against Colorado to set the tone early.

The Wildcats scored 50 points on 19-of-34 shooting in the first half, the second-most points they’ve scored in a half this season. Arizona scored 50 or more points against Pac-12 opponents just once last season (Jan. 16 vs. Utah).