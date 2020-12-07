 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
By the numbers: How Arizona routed NAU to improve to 3-0
Arizona basketball

By the numbers: How Arizona routed NAU to improve to 3-0

  • Updated

Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (35) blocks Northern Arizona Lumberjacks forward Ajang Aguek's (2) shot during the first half of Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks men's basketball game at McKale Center, 1721 E. Enke Dr., in Tucson, Ariz. on Dec. 7, 2020. Arizona won 96-53 against NAU.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats routed NAU 96-53 Monday night behind a historic night from Jemarl Baker Jr.

Here’s some key figures that show how the Wildcats improved to 3-0.

15-0

After getting off to sluggish starts in the first two games of the season, the Wildcats did not waste time getting on the board against the Lumberjacks. Arizona started the night on a 15-0 run in the first five minutes of the game.

At the midway point of the first half the Wildcats had opened up a comfortable 22-point lead.

In the second half, the Wildcats led by 26 or more points the whole way.

33

The headliner of the night was, of course, the career high 33 points from Baker — the most any Arizona player has scored in a game in the Sean Miller era. Baker also had the best start from 3-point range of any Arizona player in program history, starting 7 of 7.

The previous high for points in a game under Miller was held by four UA players at 32 points, most recently by Deandre Ayton against USC in the 2018 Pac-12 Tournament championship game.

Miller likened Baker’s performance to Gabe York’s program-tying nine 3-pointers against Stanford in 2016.

“Our team needs him,” Miller said.

Arizona Wildcats forward Jordan Brown (21) shoots the ball over Northern Arizona Lumberjacks guard Isaiah Lewis (14) during the first half of Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks men's basketball game at McKale Center, 1721 E. Enke Dr., in Tucson, Ariz. on Dec. 7, 2020.

17

Overshadowed by Baker’s hot hand, forward Jordan Brown poured in a season-high 17 points and added 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season, already eclipsing the lone one he had in his freshman season at Nevada.

More impressive, Brown shot a perfect 6 of 6 from the field and knocked down all five free-throw attempts.

“I don’t even think I gave him credit after the game,” Miller joked. “He came ready to play.”

66.7%

The Wildcats struggled to shoot the ball in their first two games of the season versus Grambling State (38.3%) and Eastern Washington (41.5%). Against NAU, Arizona had no trouble putting the ball in the basket as the team shot 66.7% from the field (32 of 48) and hit 13 of 21 3-pointers (61.9%).

If there was one gripe about their shooting, it would be at the line as the UA made just 19 of 31 attempts (61.3%).

35.6

In their last six head-to-head battles, the Arizona Wildcats’ average margin of victory against NAU is 35.6 points.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Sean Miller on Jemarl Baker's historic scoring night, Arizona's win over NAU

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News