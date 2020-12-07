By the numbers: How Arizona routed NAU to improve to 3-0

The Arizona Wildcats routed NAU 96-53 Monday night behind a historic night from Jemarl Baker Jr.
Here’s some key figures that show how the Wildcats improved to 3-0.
15-0
After getting off to sluggish starts in the first two games of the season, the Wildcats did not waste time getting on the board against the Lumberjacks. Arizona started the night on a 15-0 run in the first five minutes of the game.
At the midway point of the first half the Wildcats had opened up a comfortable 22-point lead.
In the second half, the Wildcats led by 26 or more points the whole way.
33
The headliner of the night was, of course, the career high 33 points from Baker — the most any Arizona player has scored in a game in the Sean Miller era. Baker also had the best start from 3-point range of any Arizona player in program history, starting 7 of 7.
The previous high for points in a game under Miller was held by four UA players at 32 points, most recently by Deandre Ayton against USC in the 2018 Pac-12 Tournament championship game.
Miller likened Baker’s performance to Gabe York’s program-tying nine 3-pointers against Stanford in 2016.
“Our team needs him,” Miller said.
17
Overshadowed by Baker’s hot hand, forward Jordan Brown poured in a season-high 17 points and added 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season, already eclipsing the lone one he had in his freshman season at Nevada.
More impressive, Brown shot a perfect 6 of 6 from the field and knocked down all five free-throw attempts.
“I don’t even think I gave him credit after the game,” Miller joked. “He came ready to play.”
66.7%
The Wildcats struggled to shoot the ball in their first two games of the season versus Grambling State (38.3%) and Eastern Washington (41.5%). Against NAU, Arizona had no trouble putting the ball in the basket as the team shot 66.7% from the field (32 of 48) and hit 13 of 21 3-pointers (61.9%).
If there was one gripe about their shooting, it would be at the line as the UA made just 19 of 31 attempts (61.3%).
35.6
In their last six head-to-head battles, the Arizona Wildcats’ average margin of victory against NAU is 35.6 points.
Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks
Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks
Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks
Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks
Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks
Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks
Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks
Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks
Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks
Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks
Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks
Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks
Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks
Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks
Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks
Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks
Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks
Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks
Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks
Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks
Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks
Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks
Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks
Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks
Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks
Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks
Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks
Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!