By the numbers: How Arizona took down No. 4 Michigan in Las Vegas

The Arizona Wildcats upset No. 4 Michigan to win the Roman Main Event Championship in Las Vegas. And they did it convincingly, taking down the Wolverines 80-62.

Arizona led for much of the night to improve to 5-0 this season.

These numbers break down how the Wildcats got it done against Michigan:

22

The Wolverines had no answer for Arizona big man Christian Koloko, who finished with a career-high 22 points on 8 of 13 shooting. Koloko was around the rim early and often, scoring via layups and alley-oops.

Fourteen of Koloko’s points came in the second half; he had three dunks in a span of less than two minutes and his third one put Arizona ahead 72-52 with 5:27 to play.

The 7-foot-1-inch center also had seven rebounds and four blocks, the fourth time this year he’s had at least four blocks.

18.6

Bennedict Mathurin has averaged 18.6 points over his last three games compared to 10.5 in the team’s first two. The sophomore scored 16 points against Michigan on 7-of-13 shooting and led the Cats with two made 3s.