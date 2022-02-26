By the numbers: How Arizona's Senior Day win over USC made program history

The 12th-ranked Arizona Wildcats snapped their two-game losing skid and ended the regular season on a high note, beating USC 68-59 on Saturday afternoon in McKale Center.
Arizona heads to the postseason as one of two Pac-12 schools with at least 20 overall wins and 10 conference wins.
These numbers explain how the Wildcats earned a victory over the Trojans on Senior Day:
18: Coming into the game with just 14 points in her last 14 appearances, Taylor Chavez had a game to remember. The Oregon transfer put up a season-high 18 points, 15 of them coming on 3-pointers.
Chavez’ two 3-pointers in the second quarter sparked an Arizona run.
5: Senior Sam Thomas scored five of her 10 points in the fourth quarter to help UA hold off USC. Thomas, playing in the final regular-season game of her college career, delivered a 3-point dagger with 2:05 left to put Arizona up 65-54.
8:19: Arizona fell behind 16-4 early on, and went the final 8:19 of the first quarter without scoring a basket. The Wildcats shot 2 for 15 (13%) during the first 10 minutes.
10-0: UA finally broke out of its offensive funk late in the second quarter, putting up a 10-0 run to take a 34-33 lead into halftime. Shaina Pellington's three-point play at the buzzer gave the Cats their first lead since 4-2 in the first quarter.
13-2: Arizona went on a 13-2 run starting late in the third quarter to build a double-digit lead.
12: UA center Lauren Ware had 12 points and 11 rebounds for her first double-double of the season. Ware played a season-high 34 minutes.
6: Arizona’s six turnovers were the second-fewest it's had in a game this season. It had averaged 13 turnovers per game over the last five matchups.
20: The Wildcats have won 20 games or more games in four consecutive seasons for the first time in program history. Adia Barnes is the first coach in Wildcats history to record four straight 20-win seasons.
4: Arizona’s victory earned the Wildcats the No. 4 seed and a bye in next week’s Pac-12 Tournament.
