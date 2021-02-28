By the numbers: How ASU was able to knock off No. 9 Wildcats

The Arizona women’s basketball team rallied from down eight in the fourth quarter against ASU to force overtime, but couldn’t pull out the comeback win and lost the regular-season finale 66-64 in Tempe on Sunday.
Cate Reese’s potential game-tying jumper fell short as time expired, and the No. 9-ranked Wildcats have now dropped their last two games.
Here’s the numbers that stood out from UA’s defeat to ASU:
30
Arizona senior Aari McDonald tied her season high with 30 points, conerting 10 of 19 attempts. Twelve of her 30 points came in the fourth quarter and OT as the Wildcats mounted their late-game comeback.
The All-American guard has now scored 20 or more points in each of her last four games.
33%
Arizona’s team shooting percentage on shots not taken by McDonald against the Sun Devils. UA players other than McDonald combined to make only 13 of 39 shots.
The team’s percentage rises to 39% with McDonald’s stats included, but it marks the fifth time in the last six games Arizona has shot under 40% as a team.
11-3
Down 52-44 with 4:20 to go in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats went on an 11-3 run to force the game to OT.
UA used a combination of defensive stops, free throws and baskets at the rim to cut into ASU’s lead. McDonald scored the Wildcats’ final six points in the last 1:24 of regulation via a layup and four free throws.
10
ASU knocked down 10 of its 18 3-point attempts, including two in overtime. Meanwhile, the Wildcats weren’t quite as effective from deep, although it still hit a respectable 6 of 16.
Sun Devil guard Taya Hanson drained five of the team’s 3-pointers, including one in overtime with 56 seconds left to put her team up 65-62.
2
Despite the loss Arizona (15-4, 13-4) will be the second seed in the Pac-12 Tournament this week. UA’s first game will be on Thursday, with the opponent still to be determined.