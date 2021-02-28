By the numbers: How ASU was able to knock off No. 9 Wildcats

The Arizona women’s basketball team rallied from down eight in the fourth quarter against ASU to force overtime, but couldn’t pull out the comeback win and lost the regular-season finale 66-64 in Tempe on Sunday.

Cate Reese’s potential game-tying jumper fell short as time expired, and the No. 9-ranked Wildcats have now dropped their last two games.

Here’s the numbers that stood out from UA’s defeat to ASU:

30

Arizona senior Aari McDonald tied her season high with 30 points, conerting 10 of 19 attempts. Twelve of her 30 points came in the fourth quarter and OT as the Wildcats mounted their late-game comeback.

The All-American guard has now scored 20 or more points in each of her last four games.

33%

Arizona’s team shooting percentage on shots not taken by McDonald against the Sun Devils. UA players other than McDonald combined to make only 13 of 39 shots.

The team’s percentage rises to 39% with McDonald’s stats included, but it marks the fifth time in the last six games Arizona has shot under 40% as a team.

11-3