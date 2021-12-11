By the numbers: How No. 11 Arizona erased a second-half deficit to beat Illinois

The 11th-ranked Arizona Wildcats earned a huge road win over Illinois Saturday, winning 83-79 in a game that went down to the final minute.

These numbers explain how the Wildcats improved to 9-0 under first-year coach Tommy Lloyd:

10

Illinois went on a 19-0 first-half run to go up 37-24, and it seemed like the Wildcats were losing their grip on the matchup. Arizona responded with a 10-0 run of its own to keep it close.

The Wildcats trailed by just four points at halftime.

8

Arizona outscored the Illini by eight points in the second half after trailing 42-38 at the break.

19

Kerr Kriisa scored a career-high 19 points, 17 of which came in the second half. Kriisa hit 6 of 10 shots in the second half, including a pair of 3s, while dishing out three assists. He had five points and an assist over the final six minutes.

3