By the numbers: How No. 2 Arizona cruised to victory in regular-season finale

The second-ranked Arizona Wildcats finished the regular season in style, running past Cal with an 89-61 win at McKale Center on Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats, who locked up the Pac-12 regular-season title on Tuesday, head to the postseason with a 28-3 overall record and an 18-2 mark the Pac-12.

These stats tell the story of Arizona’s rout of Cal.

60%: Arizona shot 60% in the first half to jump out to the early lead. The Wildcats led by as many as 18 points before Cal closed the half strong to make it 40-31 going into the break.

5 for 5: Oumar Ballo made five straight shots — three of them dunks — in his first eight minutes of play, reaching the double-digit mark for the 11th time this season. He finished with 16 points.

30 for 48: Arizona had its best shooting performance of the year percentage-wise, shooting 63% (30 for 48) from the field. It was one of two games this season Arizona has shot over 60%.