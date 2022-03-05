By the numbers: How No. 2 Arizona cruised to victory in regular-season finale

The second-ranked Arizona Wildcats finished the regular season in style, running past Cal with an 89-61 win at McKale Center on Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats, who locked up the Pac-12 regular-season title on Tuesday, head to the postseason with a 28-3 overall record and an 18-2 mark the Pac-12.
These stats tell the story of Arizona’s rout of Cal.
60%: Arizona shot 60% in the first half to jump out to the early lead. The Wildcats led by as many as 18 points before Cal closed the half strong to make it 40-31 going into the break.
5 for 5: Oumar Ballo made five straight shots — three of them dunks — in his first eight minutes of play, reaching the double-digit mark for the 11th time this season. He finished with 16 points.
30 for 48: Arizona had its best shooting performance of the year percentage-wise, shooting 63% (30 for 48) from the field. It was one of two games this season Arizona has shot over 60%.
46: Arizona’s bench got plenty of playing time and contributed in a big way, tallying 46 combined points. Seven different bench players scored against Cal. Ballo had 16, Pelle Larsson had 13 and Adama Bal scored a career-high seven on 3-of-4 shooting.
10: Sixth-year senior Justin Kier got the start for his final home game at McKale and scored 10 points. He is one of eight active college players with 1,500 points, 700 rebounds and 300 assists in his career.
18: The Wildcats are the first team in Pac-12 history to reach 18 conference wins in a season. The Pac-12 expanded from 18 conference games to 20 in the 2020-21 season. Six prior teams went 17-1.
5: Arizona was one of five teams in the country to go undefeated at home. It won all 17 home games by an averaging margin of 23.5 points.
11: Arizona has won the last 11 meetings with Cal and 15 of the last 16 overall.
39: Tommy Lloyd has cut down the nets 39 times in his coaching career between Arizona and Gonzaga. While at Gonzaga, Lloyd’s Bulldogs won 20 West Coast Conference regular-season titles and 16 conference tournament titles and advanced to two Final Fours. He cut down the nets in McKale for the first time as a head coach following UA’s win over Cal.
