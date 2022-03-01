By the numbers: How No. 2 Arizona dismantled USC en route to Pac-12 regular-season title

For the first time since 2017-18, the Arizona Wildcats are Pac-12 regular-season champions.

The second-ranked Wildcats put on a clinic from start to finish in Los Angeles Tuesday night against USC, winning 91-71. Arizona improves to 26-3 on the year and 16-2 in the Pac-12.

These stats tell the story of how the Cats clobbered the Trojans:

6:44: The Wildcats started the game with their foot on the gas and only needed the first 6:44 of the game to build a double-digit lead. Arizona hit 8 of its first 12 shots to go up 19-8 with five different players scoring during that span.

7: Arizona hit seven first half 3’s to take control of the game. Three came from Kerr Kriisa, two from Benn Mathurin and another from Justin Kier. UA finished with 12 3-pointers, tied for the second-most (13) its had in a game this season.

30-14: After a lackluster showing against Colorado, Arizona owned the paint in the first 20 minutes where it outscored USC 30-14. The Wildcats converted on 10 layups and eight dunks.