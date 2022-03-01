By the numbers: How No. 2 Arizona dismantled USC en route to Pac-12 regular-season title

For the first time since 2017-18, the Arizona Wildcats are Pac-12 regular-season champions.
The second-ranked Wildcats put on a clinic from start to finish in Los Angeles Tuesday night against USC, winning 91-71. Arizona improves to 26-3 on the year and 16-2 in the Pac-12.
These stats tell the story of how the Cats clobbered the Trojans:
6:44: The Wildcats started the game with their foot on the gas and only needed the first 6:44 of the game to build a double-digit lead. Arizona hit 8 of its first 12 shots to go up 19-8 with five different players scoring during that span.
7: Arizona hit seven first half 3’s to take control of the game. Three came from Kerr Kriisa, two from Benn Mathurin and another from Justin Kier. UA finished with 12 3-pointers, tied for the second-most (13) its had in a game this season.
30-14: After a lackluster showing against Colorado, Arizona owned the paint in the first 20 minutes where it outscored USC 30-14. The Wildcats converted on 10 layups and eight dunks.
44: Arizona finished with 44 points to become the first Pac-12 team in the last 15 years to post 20 or more games with 40-plus points in the paint, per ESPN Stats & Info.
51: The Wildcats ended the first half much like they started it by making eight of their final 12 shots from the field to go into the break with 51 points.
30: The Wildcats led 64-34 — that's a 30-point advantage — with 14:51 left in the second half.
27: With Christian Koloko and Azuolas Tubelis in foul trouble early on, the bench stepped up to deliver 27 points, 16 of which came in the first half. Oumar Ballo had his first double-digit scoring night since Feb. 12 with 11 points, Kier poured in 12 and Pelle Larsson added five while also dealing with foul trouble.
33: The combined points (19), assists (6), rebounds (5) and steals (3) from Mathurin.
7: UA’s seven turnovers are the second-fewest its had all year and the fewest since Jan. 23 at Cal.
6: Arizona has six road wins by 20 or more points which ranks first among all NCAA DI teams. The rest of the Pac-12 has six such wins combined.
