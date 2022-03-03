By the numbers: How No. 2 Arizona pulled away from Stanford in second half

The second-ranked Arizona Wildcats started slow but finished strong to beat Stanford at home 81-69.

The Wildcats outscored Stanford 44-30 in the second half to come away with their 18th straight home victory.

These key stats explain Arizona’s 27th win of the season.

3: Benn Mathurin has scored 20-plus points in three consecutive home games, pouring in a team-high 24 against the Cardinal. He knocked down 8 of 14 (57%) from the floor while also going 7 for 9 from the free throw line. He’s shot 50% or better in six of Arizona’s last nine games.

33: Christian Koloko’s combined points (21), rebounds (10) and blocks (2) in Thursday's win. Koloko’s 21 points were his most since scoring 22 against Washington on Jan. 3. It also marked his first double-double effort since Jan. 29 and seventh of the year.

35-26: Stanford was able to gain the early advantage in the first half and at one point, held a nine-point lead over Arizona with 2:58 before halftime. Arizona closed on a 11-4 run to pull within a possession.