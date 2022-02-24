By the numbers: How No. 2 Arizona routed Utah Thursday night in Salt Lake City

There's death, taxes — and Arizona overcoming a neck-and-neck start only to beat an opponent by double digits.

The second-ranked Wildcats thumped Utah 97-77 Thursday night in Salt Lake City to pick up their ninth straight win and move to 25-2 on the season.

How did the Wildcats win their first game in Salt Lake City since 2018? These statistics tell the story:

102: It took just 102 seconds for Arizona to jump out to an 8-0 lead over Utah. The Wildcats scored the first eight points of the game behind a pair of Azuolas Tubelis layups, a Dalen Terry layup and a Christian Koloko dunk.

The Utes called a timeout, then went on a 7-0 run of their own to get back into the game.

18: Years since an Arizona player tabbed a triple-double. UA point guard Kerr Kriisa became the first player since Andre Iguodala in 2004 to record a triple-double, after Kriisa finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.