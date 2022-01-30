By the numbers: How No. 2 Stanford fended off No. 8 Arizona's comeback attempt

The No. 8 Arizona Wildcats played one of their better games of the season, but it wasn't enough to overcome the defending champion Stanford Cardinal.

The title game rematch lived up to the hype but it ultimately went in favor of the second-ranked Cardinal 75-69 on Sunday.

These numbers explain why the Wildcats couldn't get past Stanford in Palo Alto.

25 — The Wildcats could not stop Stanford forward Cameron Brink, who scored a career-high 25 points and added 15 rebounds. Fifteen of her points came in the second half.

It didn't help Arizona that forwards Koi Love and Cate Reese got into foul trouble, forcing UA coach Adia Barnes to utilize more of her bench.

13-2 — There were many points throughout when Stanford looked like it was pulling away but Arizona answered each time. But the Cardinal's 13-2 run spanning the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth was too much for the Wildcats to overcome.