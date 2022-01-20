By the numbers: How No. 3 Arizona pummeled Stanford on the road

The third-ranked Arizona Wildcats continue to dominate the early part of their Pac-12 schedule. Arizona blew past Stanford 85-57 in a late Thursday night matchup from Maples Pavilion.
Here’s how the Wildcats improved to 5-0 in conference play:
18-3
After the Cardinal scored the first basket of the game, Arizona went on an 18-3 run. Star sophomore Bennedict Mathurin had 10 points during that stretch, including a couple of 3-pointers that put the Cats comfortably ahead in the early going.
11
Stanford turned the ball over 11 times in the first half, enabling the Wildcats to take control. The Cats scored eight points off of the Cardinal's miscues and built a lead of as many as 18 points during the half.
7
UA forward Azuolas Tubelis played just seven minutes as the sophomore went down with an ankle injury early in the first half. The big man was undercut by a Stanford player diving for a loose ball; he tried to remain in the game briefly before limping off to the locker room.
Tubelis returned to the bench later in the game in a walking boot on his left foot. His status for UA’s next game at Cal is uncertain.
21
With Tubelis’ injury and Christian Koloko dealing with foul trouble, Oumar Ballo came to the rescue. The 7-footer scored a career-high 21 points off the bench, showing off an array of post moves. He was 7 of 8 from the field while adding six rebounds and two blocks.
Ballo was Arizona’s top scorer.
48-20
The Cats outscored the Cardinal 48-20 in the paint, making 14 of 16 layup attempts and all six dunks.
6 of 21
If there was an area of concern for Arizona, it was their 3-point shooting. UA shot just 6 of 21 (28%) from beyond the arc. Somehow, Arizona still managed to shooting 55% (31 of 56) from the field anyway.
21.6
Arizona has won its first five Pac-12 games by an average of 21.6 points, the highest margin of victory in the league. Ten of UA’s 15 wins this season have come by 20 points or more.
58.6
The Wildcats are allowing 58.6 points over their last three games. The victory over Stanford moved them into fourth in the nation in defensive efficiency, according to Kenpom.com.
Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.
On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA