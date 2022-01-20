By the numbers: How No. 3 Arizona pummeled Stanford on the road

Tubelis returned to the bench later in the game in a walking boot on his left foot. His status for UA’s next game at Cal is uncertain.

21

With Tubelis’ injury and Christian Koloko dealing with foul trouble, Oumar Ballo came to the rescue. The 7-footer scored a career-high 21 points off the bench, showing off an array of post moves. He was 7 of 8 from the field while adding six rebounds and two blocks.

Ballo was Arizona’s top scorer.

48-20

The Cats outscored the Cardinal 48-20 in the paint, making 14 of 16 layup attempts and all six dunks.

6 of 21

If there was an area of concern for Arizona, it was their 3-point shooting. UA shot just 6 of 21 (28%) from beyond the arc. Somehow, Arizona still managed to shooting 55% (31 of 56) from the field anyway.

