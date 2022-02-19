By the numbers: How No. 3 Arizona won a nail-biting finish vs. Oregon

The third-ranked Arizona Wildcats narrowly won a back-and-forth affair against Oregon on Saturday night, coming away with a 84-81 victory at a raucous McKale Center.
The Wildcats forced a travel on the Ducks’ final possession to snap a seven-game losing streak against Oregon. Arizona improves to 24-2 on the season and 14-1 in Pac-12 play.
These numbers explain how the Cats won the wild finish.
13-0: Trailing 54-47 two minutes into the second half, Arizona went on a 13-0 run to take the lead on five straight baskets, three of which were 3-pointers.
Arizona had two runs of at least 10 or more points during the game; Oregon’s largest run was a 9-0 scoring stretch.
47.8%: The Wildcats made 11 of 23 3-pointers, their third-highest shooting percentage from beyond the arc this season and highest since Jan. 3 vs. Washington. It was also UA’s first time hitting 10 or more 3s since hitting 11 against Cal on Jan. 23.
47: Arizona’s 47 points were the most it has allowed in any half this season and marked just the fourth time it trailed at the break this season. The Wildcats are now 2-2 when trailing at the half.
5: Five different Arizona players scored in double figures, with Benn Mathurin pouring in a game-high 24. Azuolas Tubelis had 14, Dalen Terry with 13, Christian Koloko added 10, and Pelle Larsson notched 11 off the bench.
81%: Terry’s shooting percentage of his last three games, hitting 13 of his last 16 shots.
4: Mathurin has scored over 20 points in four straight games, the longest stretch of his career. He shot 9 of 17 from the field with four 3-pointers, the most 3s he’s had since Jan. 3 vs. Washington.
12:33: The Wildcats led for just 12:33 of the game but managed to find a way to win.
86.3: Arizona is averaging 86.3 points per game over its last three contests. It has scored at least 80 points in 19 of 26 games so far this season.
15: Arizona is 15-0 at home this year and has won 17 in a row in McKale dating back to last season, the longest streak in the Pac-12.