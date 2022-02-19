By the numbers: How No. 3 Arizona won a nail-biting finish vs. Oregon

The third-ranked Arizona Wildcats narrowly won a back-and-forth affair against Oregon on Saturday night, coming away with a 84-81 victory at a raucous McKale Center.

The Wildcats forced a travel on the Ducks’ final possession to snap a seven-game losing streak against Oregon. Arizona improves to 24-2 on the season and 14-1 in Pac-12 play.

These numbers explain how the Cats won the wild finish.

13-0: Trailing 54-47 two minutes into the second half, Arizona went on a 13-0 run to take the lead on five straight baskets, three of which were 3-pointers.

Arizona had two runs of at least 10 or more points during the game; Oregon’s largest run was a 9-0 scoring stretch.

47.8%: The Wildcats made 11 of 23 3-pointers, their third-highest shooting percentage from beyond the arc this season and highest since Jan. 3 vs. Washington. It was also UA’s first time hitting 10 or more 3s since hitting 11 against Cal on Jan. 23.