By the numbers: How No. 4 Arizona overcame sloppy start to thump Washington in Seattle

7: Consecutive field goals Washington star and ex-Wildcat Terrell Brown Jr. scored to begin the game. Brown, who scored 28 points against Arizona in Tucson earlier in Pac-12 play, finished the night with 29 points on 9 for 20 shooting. The bulk of Brown’s offensive production came in the first half, when he recorded 24 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the field and 8-for-11 from the free-throw line.

Brown didn’t miss his first field-goal attempt until just over nine minutes remained in the first half.

1: Field goals the Huskies scored in the final 11:45 of the first half. Following a dunk by Nate Roberts, the only field goal Washington scored before halftime was a Brown lay-up with 28 seconds left. In the second half, Washington shot 10-for-35 (28.6%) from the field and 2-for-12 (16.7%) from 3-point range; Arizona shot 20-for-29 (69%) in that same span.

3: Consecutive win for the Wildcats in Seattle. The last time Arizona fell to UW at Hec Edmundson was the 2017-18 season, with the Huskies outlasting a Deandre Ayton-led UA team, 78-75.

513: Cincinnati area code. Why is that notable? Arizona assistant athletic director Ryan Reynolds and UA equipment manager Brian Brigger are Ohio natives and Cincinnati Bengals fans. Brigger announced Arizona’s uniform combination by posting a photo on Twitter of three red UA jerseys spelling out 5-1-3 with the caption “Game Dey,” paying homage to the Bengals’ “Who Dey” rally cry. Both Brigger and Reynolds are trekking to Los Angeles from Seattle for Super Bowl 56 as the Bengals face the L.A. Rams on Sunday.

