By the numbers: How No. 4 Arizona powered past ASU in dominant fashion

The fourth-ranked Arizona Wildcats shook off a miserable start in Tempe, eventually running away with a 91-79 win over ASU to complete the season sweep of their rival.

In doing so, the Wildcats have now won 11 of the last 14 meetings against ASU dating back to the 2015-16 season.

These numbers explain how Arizona reached the 20-win mark for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

14-1: Arizona got a scare in the opening minutes as ASU jumped out to leads of 14-1 and 16-3. The Wildcats missed five of their first six shots from the field while the Sun Devils got four 3-pointers in the first four minutes to gain the early advantage.

37-20: After the 15:49 mark in the first half, Arizona outscored ASU 37-20 the rest of the half to take a four-point lead into the break. The Cats had a run of hitting 10 of 13 shots to eventually grab a 23-21 lead.

4:06: ASU’s last lead of the game came at 4:06 in the first half. Pelle Larsson’s 3-pointer at 3:53 put Arizona in front by one and it never trailed again.