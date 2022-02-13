By the numbers: How No. 6 Arizona came out on top in rematch vs. ASU

The sixth-ranked Arizona Wildcats picked up a 62-58 home win over ASU on Sunday, avenging Friday’s loss and splitting the season series.
With the game tied 57-57 at 1:33 to play, the Wildcats outscored ASU 5-1 to finish the game to improve to 18-4 on the season and 8-4 in conference play.
These stats tell the story of how Arizona bounced back against their rival Sunday:
33: Freshman guard Madi Conner and senior forward Cate Reese combined to score 33 of the Wildcats' 62 points on 14 of 22 shooting (63%). Conner had a career-high 16 points, hitting 7 of 10 shots; Reese’s team-high 17 points extended her double-digit scoring streak to 12 games.
4 of 12: ASU shot 4 of 12 (33%) in the fourth quarter.
58%: Arizona, meanwhile, shot 25 for 43 from the field — a 58% clip. It was the Wildcats best shooting performance in a game this season.
70%: The Cats shot an impressive 70% from the field in the first half but were unable to shake free of the Sun Devils due to turnovers and fouls. The two teams were tied 36-36 at halftime.
0: ASU made 5 of 7 3-pointers in the first half, but missed all seven of their attempts in the second half. Prior to the Sun Devils’ second half cold streak, ASU had gone 11 for 18 from beyond the arc over the last six quarters against Arizona.
3: Less than 48 hours after scoring 30 points against ASU Friday, UA guard Shaina Pellington managed just three points on 1 of 2 shooting. She added three rebounds, two assists and six turnovers while dealing with foul trouble.
21: The Wildcats turned the ball over 21 times against ASU, their second-highest total in a game this season. But UA was able to turn ASU at the same rate, forcing 20 turnovers — five more than the Sun Devils’ season average.
2017: The Sun Devils haven’t swept the season series against Arizona since 2017. The Wildcats are 6-3 against ASU over their last nine matchups.
Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.
On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA