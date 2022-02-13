By the numbers: How No. 6 Arizona came out on top in Sunday's rivalry game

The sixth-ranked Arizona Wildcats picked up a 62-58 home win over ASU on Sunday, avenging Friday’s loss and splitting the season series.

With the game tied 57-57 at 1:33 to play, the Wildcats outscored ASU 5-1 to finish the game to improve to 18-4 on the season and 8-4 in conference play.

These stats tell the story of how Arizona bounced back against their rival Sunday:

33: Freshman guard Madi Conner and senior forward Cate Reese combined to score 33 of the Wildcats' 62 points on 14 of 22 shooting (63%). Conner had a career-high 16 points, hitting 7 of 10 shots; Reese’s team-high 17 points extended her double-digit scoring streak to 12 games.

4 of 12: ASU shot 4 of 12 (33%) in the fourth quarter.

58%: Arizona, meanwhile, shot 25 for 43 from the field — a 58% clip. It was the Wildcats best shooting performance in a game this season.

70%: The Cats shot an impressive 70% from the field in the first half but were unable to shake free of the Sun Devils due to turnovers and fouls. The two teams were tied 36-36 at halftime.