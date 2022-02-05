By the numbers: How No. 7 Arizona rallied to beat No. 19 USC, stay unbeaten at home

The seventh-ranked Arizona Wildcats finished their three-game homestand with a home sweep of the L.A. schools. Along the way, they accomplished things not seen here in years.
Here's how the Wildcats won their 19th game of the season to improve to 9-1 in Pac-12 play:
18-3: Arizona outscored the Trojans 18-3 over the final 6:29 on the way to a 72-63 win.
Facing a 60-54 deficit, the Wildcats found the extra gear it needed and tied the game in under 40 seconds. An Azuolas Tubelis dunk with 5:34 left gave UA the lead.
14 of 15: USC missed 14 of its final 15 shots to end the game. Boogie Ellis’ layup with 3:58 left marked the Trojans' last made field goal.
10 of 12: For the second straight game, the Wildcats had trouble converting their free throws early. The UA hit just 6 for 12 in the first half. Like in Thursday's win over UCLA, the Wildcats were better in the second half, hitting 10 of 12 from the line.
30: Tubelis’ combined points (18), rebounds (11) and blocks (1). It marked the forward’s first double-double of the season and his most points in a game since he scored 32 against Utah on Jan. 15.
11: USC had 11 offensive boards in the first half and eight in the second half. However, Arizona's defense was able to limit USC to just nine second-chance points.
8:02: Momentum swung in the Trojans’ direction in the second half after Ellis hit back-to-back 3-pointers to answer scoring plays by Arizona. USC took a 55-54 lead at 8:02 to go on free throws from Drew Peterson. A block from Isaiah Mobley followed by a jumper in transition put the Trojans up by three.
Arizona was forced to call a timeout with 7:00 left after Bennedict Mathurin’s shot was blocked and the USC lead at 59-54.
2017: Arizona has beaten top-20 teams in back-to-back games for the first time March 2017, when it topped No. 3 UCLA and No. 5 Oregon in back-to-back games in the Pac-12 Tournament.
2002: The Wildcats haven't beaten top-20 teams in back-to-back games during the regular season since 2002, when it topped No. 18 USC and No. 9 UCLA on the same weekend at home.
15: Arizona has won 15 straight games at McKale Center, the longest active streak in the Pac-12 and the seventh-longest in Division I.
Photos: Seventh-ranked Wildcats outlast No. 19 USC
University of Arizona vs USC
University of Arizona vs USC
University of Arizona vs USC
University of Arizona vs USC
University of Arizona vs USC
University of Arizona vs USC
University of Arizona vs USC
University of Arizona vs USC
University of Arizona vs USC
University of Arizona vs USC
University of Arizona vs USC
University of Arizona vs USC
University of Arizona vs USC
University of Arizona vs USC
University of Arizona vs USC
University of Arizona vs USC
University of Arizona vs USC
University of Arizona vs USC
University of Arizona vs USC
University of Arizona vs USC
University of Arizona vs USC
University of Arizona vs USC
University of Arizona vs USC
University of Arizona vs USC
University of Arizona vs USC
Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA