By the numbers: How No. 7 Arizona rallied to beat No. 19 USC, stay unbeaten at home

The seventh-ranked Arizona Wildcats finished their three-game homestand with a home sweep of the L.A. schools. Along the way, they accomplished things not seen here in years.

Here's how the Wildcats won their 19th game of the season to improve to 9-1 in Pac-12 play:

18-3: Arizona outscored the Trojans 18-3 over the final 6:29 on the way to a 72-63 win.

Facing a 60-54 deficit, the Wildcats found the extra gear it needed and tied the game in under 40 seconds. An Azuolas Tubelis dunk with 5:34 left gave UA the lead.

14 of 15: USC missed 14 of its final 15 shots to end the game. Boogie Ellis’ layup with 3:58 left marked the Trojans' last made field goal.

10 of 12: For the second straight game, the Wildcats had trouble converting their free throws early. The UA hit just 6 for 12 in the first half. Like in Thursday's win over UCLA, the Wildcats were better in the second half, hitting 10 of 12 from the line.