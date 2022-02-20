By the numbers: How No. 8 Arizona got upset by Wazzu

The eighth-ranked Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team dropped its final road game of the 2021-22 regular season, losing 72-67 to Washington State on Sunday.

Arizona (19-5, 9-5) has two home games between now and the postseason tournaments. The team’s fifth conference loss drops it down to fourth place in the Pac-12 standings.

These numbers explain UA’s loss to the Cougars.

26:15: Despite a close score, Washington State led for 26:15 of the 40 minutes of play — including the last 16 minutes. The last time the Wildcats led was 38-37 with 6:45 in the third quarter.

54%: Washington State’s 54% shooting (26 of 48 from the field) was the highest percentage allowed by the Wildcats this season, eclipsing the previous high of 52% allowed to No. 2 Stanford.

Arizona also gave up nine 3-pointers, tied for the most by an opponent this season.