By the numbers: How No. 8 Arizona got upset by Wazzu

The eighth-ranked Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team dropped its final road game of the 2021-22 regular season, losing 72-67 to Washington State on Sunday.
Arizona (19-5, 9-5) has two home games between now and the postseason tournaments. The team’s fifth conference loss drops it down to fourth place in the Pac-12 standings.
These numbers explain UA’s loss to the Cougars.
26:15: Despite a close score, Washington State led for 26:15 of the 40 minutes of play — including the last 16 minutes. The last time the Wildcats led was 38-37 with 6:45 in the third quarter.
54%: Washington State’s 54% shooting (26 of 48 from the field) was the highest percentage allowed by the Wildcats this season, eclipsing the previous high of 52% allowed to No. 2 Stanford.
Arizona also gave up nine 3-pointers, tied for the most by an opponent this season.
6:59: At 6:59 in the fourth quarter, UA forward Cate Reese dislocated her shoulder after falling to the ground after going up for a shot in transition underneath the basket. Reese had to be helped off the floor by the training staff with her team trailing by six and did not return. She finished with 10 points.
33: Arizona’s bench nearly outscored its starting lineup as Madi Conner, Koi Love and Helena Pueyo combined for 33 of UA’s 67 points on 13-of-22 shooting. Conner scored a team-high 15 points, knocking down three 3s, while Love was right behind with 12 points. Pueyo added six points, both coming off 3s.
32-21: The Cats got outrebounded by the Cougars 32-21 with three WSU players grabbing five or more boards. No player on Arizona had more than four rebounds.
70: Arizona has given up 70 points in four games this season, all resulting in losses. The team had just three games allowing 70-plus points all of last season.
5: All five of Arizona’s losses have come on the road this season.
