By the numbers: How No. 8 Arizona notched its 11th straight win

The No. 8 Arizona Wildcats used a 44-point second half to defeat Cal Baptist 84-60 from McKale Center Saturday afternoon.

Here are key stats and numbers breaking down how the Wildcats improved to 11-0.

5

Five different Arizona players scored in double figures, two of which were bench players.

Azuolas Tubelis led the Cats with 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting, his fourth straight game with 15-plus points. Bennedict Mathurin scored 14, while Christian Koloko finished with 12.

Off the bench, guard Justin Kier and forward Oumar Ballo each added 10 points. Ballo and Koloko also had double-doubles, with both players sharing the court together more than in games’ past.

9

After going into the break up 40-33, Arizona scored the first nine points of the second half to take a 49-33 lead.

Tubelis started off the run with back-to-back layups, followed by a 3-pointer from point guard Kerr Kriisa. Tubelis added two free throws to make it a 9-0 run before Cal Baptist scored.

12