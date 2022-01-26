By the numbers: How No. 8 Arizona pulled away to beat UCLA on Wednesday night

For the first time since 2007, the Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team has beaten UCLA at Pauley Pavilion.

The eighth-ranked Wildcats overcame a double-digit deficit to take down the Bruins 74-63 Wednesday night.

These numbers explain how the Cats prevailed on the road:

12-0

Arizona ended the game on a 12-0 run, with its "big three" of Shaina Pellington, Cate Reese and Sam Thomas providing all the scoring.

With Arizona trailing 63-62 with 4:01 left in the fourth quarter, Pellngton drove to the rim for a layup to give the Wildcats the lead. The UA senior guard then corralled a UCLA miss on the other end and went coast-to-coast to put the Cats up by three.

Thomas gave Arizona a treatable cushion on the team's next possession with a 3-pointer, her fifth of the game, and UA went up 69-63 with 2:08 to go.

Arizona forced six straight UCLA misses to end the game.

14