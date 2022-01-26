By the numbers: How No. 8 Arizona pulled away to beat UCLA on Wednesday night

For the first time since 2007, the Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team has beaten UCLA at Pauley Pavilion.
The eighth-ranked Wildcats overcame a double-digit deficit to take down the Bruins 74-63 Wednesday night.
These numbers explain how the Cats prevailed on the road:
12-0
Arizona ended the game on a 12-0 run, with its "big three" of Shaina Pellington, Cate Reese and Sam Thomas providing all the scoring.
With Arizona trailing 63-62 with 4:01 left in the fourth quarter, Pellngton drove to the rim for a layup to give the Wildcats the lead. The UA senior guard then corralled a UCLA miss on the other end and went coast-to-coast to put the Cats up by three.
Thomas gave Arizona a treatable cushion on the team's next possession with a 3-pointer, her fifth of the game, and UA went up 69-63 with 2:08 to go.
Arizona forced six straight UCLA misses to end the game.
14
Coming off her 28-performance Sunday against Colorado, Pellington once again delivered for Arizona. She scored 14 of her 20 points in the second half — including a much-needed 12 points in the fourth quarter to put the Bruins away.
The Arizona point guard started off the night 3 for 9 in the first three quarters before finding her rhythm in the final frame. Pellington shot 4 for 5 from the field and 4 for 5 from the free-throw line in the final quarter.
1 of 10
Slow starts on offense have become something of a theme for Arizona of late, as it trailed 15-2 midway through the first quarter and made just one of its first 10 shots.
Things began clicking in the second quarter and the Cats closed the gap with a 24-point quarter to trail 36-32 at half.
90%
The Wildcats made 18 of 20 (90%) free throws.
200
Thomas reached the 200 career 3-point milestone in the win, becoming the fourth UA women's basketball player to do so. She joins Lisa Griffith (285), Davellyn White (274) and Aimee Grzyb (208).
3
Reese recorded her third double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds. The UA forward exited the game briefly early on with an injury but returned at the end of the first quarter.
She was able to play 32 minutes, second-most on the team only behind Thomas.
11
Arizona snapped an 11-game losing streak at Pauley Pavilion.
