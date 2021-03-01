By the numbers: How Oregon got the best of Arizona again

Playing in their third game in five days, the Arizona Wildcats fell to the hot-shooting Oregon Ducks 80-69 on Monday night to wrap up their season.

Arizona finishes the year with a 17-9 record and an 11-9 conference record.

Here’s a look at the numbers that show how the Wildcats couldn’t keep pace with the Ducks.

12

Oregon lit it up from outside, knocking down 12 of 22 3-pointers, eight of which came in the first half. Three different OU players made three or more 3’s, including four from Chris Duarte.

Arizona wasn’t quite as effective from behind the arc, finishing 8 of 23.

14:48

It took until the 14:48 marker in the second half for Azuolas Tubelis to make his first basket. The back-to-back Pac-12 freshman of the week started the game 0 for 5 from the field until a layup ended the drought.

Tubelis finished the night with 12 points but went 0 for 4 from 3.

37

The Ducks grabbed 37 rebounds compared to 29 by Arizona. UA’s top two leading rebounders, Tubelis and Jordan Brown, combined for only seven boards.