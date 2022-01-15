By the numbers: How Oregon stunned No. 7 Arizona on Saturday night

The Arizona Wildcats women’s basketball team went right down to the wire once again, this time falling 68-66 to the Oregon Ducks in overtime.

Oregon’s Sydney Parish scored on a baseline jumper with 0.4 seconds remaining in overtime, handing the Wildcats their second loss of the season.

These stats explain how the Cats fell to the Ducks in Eugene:

18-5 Arizona led by as many as 17 points at one point in the second half and held a 13-point lead heading into the fourth quarter before being outscored 18-5 by the Ducks in the final frame. The Wildcats shot just 2 of 10 from the field while Oregon hit over 50% (8 of 15) of their shots.

UA held a 59-53 advantage with 2:22 to play, then the Ducks rattled off six straight points to tie it. Nyara Sabally’s driving layup with 11 seconds remaining sent the game into overtime.

60

Three Oregon players combined for 60 of the team’s 68 points. Te-Hina Paopao led the Ducks with 24 points on 8 of 14 shooting; Sabally scored 20 on 5 of 11 shots and Sedona Prince added 16 points while going 6 of 10 from the field.