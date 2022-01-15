By the numbers: How Oregon stunned No. 7 Arizona on Saturday night

The Arizona Wildcats women’s basketball team went right down to the wire once again, this time falling 68-66 to the Oregon Ducks in overtime.
Oregon’s Sydney Parish scored on a baseline jumper with 0.4 seconds remaining in overtime, handing the Wildcats their second loss of the season.
These stats explain how the Cats fell to the Ducks in Eugene:
18-5 Arizona led by as many as 17 points at one point in the second half and held a 13-point lead heading into the fourth quarter before being outscored 18-5 by the Ducks in the final frame. The Wildcats shot just 2 of 10 from the field while Oregon hit over 50% (8 of 15) of their shots.
UA held a 59-53 advantage with 2:22 to play, then the Ducks rattled off six straight points to tie it. Nyara Sabally’s driving layup with 11 seconds remaining sent the game into overtime.
60
Three Oregon players combined for 60 of the team’s 68 points. Te-Hina Paopao led the Ducks with 24 points on 8 of 14 shooting; Sabally scored 20 on 5 of 11 shots and Sedona Prince added 16 points while going 6 of 10 from the field.
All other Oregon players combined to hit just 3 of 20 shots.
2
Arizona forwards Lauren Ware and Ariyah Copeland fouled out of the game.
Ware, playing in her second game since returning from a dislocated knee, logged just two points and four rebounds in 16 minutes, and she fouled out in the overtime period. Copeland scored four points in 22 minutes and fouled out late in overtime as well.
21
The Wildcats initially appeared to be in control of the matchup thanks to a 21-point outburst in the second quarter. UA hit over 50% of its shots en route to a 38-27 lead at the break.
6
Arizona turned the ball over six times in the fourth quarter and overtime period compared to two TOs by the Ducks.
22 of 26
The Ducks got to the line early and often, converting on 22 of 26 free throw attempts. Arizona got to the line 10 times, making only five.
0 UA’s all-conference forward Cate Reese didn’t record a point in the second half after leading the team with 10 points in the first half. Reese missed on her last seven shot attempts.
Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA