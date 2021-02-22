By the numbers: How Stanford beat Arizona Wildcats for second time this season

The ninth-ranked Arizona Wildcats were held in check by No. 4 Stanford on Monday night and lost 62-48 at Maples Pavilion.

Stanford’s win clinches the Pac-12 regular-season title with one final week of regular season play left before the conference tournament.

Here’s a look at the numbers behind UA’s third conference loss:

31%

Arizona made just 17 of its 55 shots (31%), the team’s second-lowest shooting percentage this season. The only time the Cats shot worse was in their first meeting (25%) against the then-No. 1 Cardinal in an 81-54 loss at McKale Center on New Year's Day.

0

After knocking down five 3-pointers in the first half, the Wildcats were blanked from long range in the second half, going 0 for 8.

“We can’t beat the best team in the country shooting 24% from 3,” UA coach Adia Barnes said. “We need to shoot 40% from 2 and 35% from 3.”

62

A silver lining in this game is that Round 2 against Stanford was a much tighter battle as the Wildcats even held a lead for parts of the first half.