By the numbers: How the hot-shooting Cats scored 94 points in Wednesday's win over Wyoming

The 11th-ranked Arizona Wildcats wasted no time grabbing a big lead over Wyoming, then ran away with a 94-65 win at McKale Center Wednesday night to stay undefeated.
Here’s a look at the numbers behind another dominant Arizona victory:
94
Arizona entered the night leading the nation with 91.3 points per game. They'll stay near the top thanks to another blistering showing. The UA scored 94 points on Wednesday, marking the fifth time this year its scored 90 or more points in a game.
7
Arizona hit seven 3-pointers in the first half, the most it has had in the first half of any game this year.
Four came from guard Kerr Kriisa, who knocked down his first three attempts in the first seven minutes. The other two came from Bennedict Mathurin and Dalen Terry, helping the Cats race out to a 53-22 lead at half.
24
Mathurin, the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Week, continued his torrid scoring with a team-high 24 points on 10 of 16 shooting. The sophomore is averaging 27.5 points per game on 21 of 34 (62%) shooting.
5
Kriisa hit a career-high five 3-pointers on 10 attempts. He entered the game averaging just under eight 3-point attempts per game.
3
Arizona is one of three teams in college basketball history to start the season 8-0 while outsourcing opponents by an average of 30 or more points, per ESPN Stats & Info. The others: Last year's Baylor team, which went 28-2 and won the national championship; and the 2014-15 Kentucky that finished 38-1 and made the Final Four.
2014
Wednesday marked the first time since 2014 Arizona played a nonconference opponent with both teams boasting a record of 7-0 or better came. that year, No. 3 Arizona beat No. 9 Gonzaga 66-63 in overtime.
Photos: 11th-ranked Wildcats overwhelm Wyoming in McKale Center
