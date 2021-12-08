By the numbers: How the hot-shooting Cats scored 94 points in Wednesday's win over Wyoming

The 11th-ranked Arizona Wildcats wasted no time grabbing a big lead over Wyoming, then ran away with a 94-65 win at McKale Center Wednesday night to stay undefeated.

Here’s a look at the numbers behind another dominant Arizona victory:

94

Arizona entered the night leading the nation with 91.3 points per game. They'll stay near the top thanks to another blistering showing. The UA scored 94 points on Wednesday, marking the fifth time this year its scored 90 or more points in a game.

7

Arizona hit seven 3-pointers in the first half, the most it has had in the first half of any game this year.

Four came from guard Kerr Kriisa, who knocked down his first three attempts in the first seven minutes. The other two came from Bennedict Mathurin and Dalen Terry, helping the Cats race out to a 53-22 lead at half.

24