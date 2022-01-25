By the numbers: How UCLA won Tuesday's top-10 showdown against Arizona

The third-ranked Arizona Wildcats looked out of sorts in all phases of the game Tuesday night, falling 75-59 to No. 7 UCLA at Pauley Pavilion.

After a raucous back-and-forth start to the game, one in which the Cats grabbed a 16-12 lead, the Bruins wrestled control away. They led the rest of the way, setting up a Feb. 3 rematch in Tucson.

Here’s how UCLA snapped Arizona’s 6-0 start in Pac-12 play:

20

There are a lot of stats that point to why Arizona lost, but chief among them will be the big hole the Wildcats dug in the first half. After leading 16-12, the Cats went ice cold on offense, missing 20 of their next 24 shots. UCLA built a 40-25 lead.

During the slump, Arizona had stretches of 5:59 and 4:26 without scoring a point. On the other end, UCLA’s experienced rotation capitalized with its starting five scoring 34 of the team’s 40 first half points.

14

The Bruins packed the paint, daring the Cats to shoot from outside, and Arizona obliged.