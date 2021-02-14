By the numbers; How Wildcats trounced U-Dub for 14th win of season

The Arizona Wildcats celebrated Senior Day, a new program record in 3-point shooting and most importantly, a 75-53 win over Washington on Sunday afternoon.

UA moved to 14-2 on the season and 12-2 in Pac-12 play.

These numbers show how Arizona got the 22-point win over the Huskies:

75%

Arizona set the school record for 3-point shooting percentage, making 12 of 16 3s (75%) en route to their 11th home victory this season. The Cats went 6 of 7 from behind the arc in the first half to jump out to a 37-24 lead.

UA hit 6 of 9 in the second half as it put its stamp on the win.

6

The person largely responsible for helping set the record was senior Sam Thomas. The Las Vegas native set her own career-high for 3s in a single game with six. She finished the game with 20 points.

47

The combined points for Arizona’s senior class of Thomas, Aari McDonald and Trinity Baptiste.

Like Thomas, McDonald finished the day with 20 points on 6-of-13 shooting. She shot over 45% from the floor for the first time since Jan. 10.