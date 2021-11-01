By the numbers: Key stats from Arizona's exhibition win over Eastern New Mexico

The Arizona Wildcats won their lone exhibition game of the season, 96-50 over Eastern New Mexico University.

Here's a closer look at key statistics from Monday night’s game from McKale Center.

5

The Wildcats had five different players in double figures, with Bennedict Mathurin pouring in a team-high 18 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Christian Koloko, Kim Aiken Jr. and Justin Kier each finished with 14 points. Azuolas Tubelis added 10.

15

Tommy Lloyd played 15 of Arizona’s 18 players on the roster, including four walk-ons in the final minutes.

The Wildcats went with a starting lineup of Kerr Kriisa, Dalen Terry, Mathurin, Tubelis and Koloko, then brought in Aiken Jr., Kier and Oumar Ballo three minutes into the game as subs. No Wildcat played more than 27 minutes of action as Lloyd subbed players in and out on a frequent basis.

6-foot-7-inches

No one on Eastern New Mexico’s roster was listed as taller than 6-foot-7, which meant the Wildcats had a major advantage in the paint.