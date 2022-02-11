By the numbers: Late mistakes ruin No. 6 Arizona's comeback attempt against ASU

However, she was whistled for a charge with 17.2 to play and Arizona trailing 78-77. The foul gave ASU the ball back, and the Sun Devils hit free throws to help secure the win.

The UA guard has scored 20 or more points in three of her last six games.

42-27: ASU owned the rebounding edge convincingly, grabbing 42 boards compared to 27 by the Wildcats. The Sun Devils had a 23-10 rebounding advantage in the first half as they built a 42-34 lead over UA going into the break.

52: Officials called 52 fouls on Friday —25 on Arizona and 27 on ASU. That led to 69 combined free throw attempts, 43 of which came in the second half.

Arizona attempted 23 free throws; ASU shot 34.

66%: The Wildcats struggled from the line, going 23 for 35 (66%). They entered Friday’s game shooting 70% from the stripe.

Meanwhile, ASU was nearly perfect from the line, making 31 of 34 free throws (91%) — and 14 of 16 in the fourth quarter.

15: Points scored by players not named Pellington, Reese or Sam Thomas. The rest of UA’s supporting cast struggled against the Sun Devils, shooting 5 for 15 (33%).