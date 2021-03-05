By the numbers: These numbers explain Arizona's Pac-12 Tournament loss to UCLA

The Arizona Wildcats couldn’t dig themselves out of an eight-point halftime deficit and fell to UCLA 58-49 in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinal Friday night.

Arizona (16-4) will now wait until March 15 — Selection Monday — to find out their seeding for the NCAA Tournament.

What happened in UA’s loss to the Bruins? These numbers tell the story:

1:16

In the fourth quarter, the Wildcats rallied from down 10 points to bring the game to within two. Aari McDonald hit a 3-pointer and Shaina Pellington got a layup to make it 49-47 with 1:16 left.

From there, Arizona couldn’t get closer. UCLA’s Michaela Onyenwere banked in a layup to go back up four and then UA forward Trinity Baptise turned the ball over. The Bruins went on to ice the game on free throws as the Wildcats missed three of their final four shots.

2

After the first quarter ended tied at 8-8, the Wildcats managed just two field goals in the second quarter. The Bruins took advantage of Arizona’s offensive struggles and shot 7 of 15 to go up 25-17 at the break.

24