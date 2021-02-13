By the numbers: These stats explain Arizona's 63-61 loss to Oregon on Saturday afternoon

Arizona and Oregon came down to the final possession Saturday afternoon, but it was the Ducks who again closed out the Wildcats on their home court.

Arizona’s 63-61 loss was their sixth in a row against Oregon. These numbers explain how it happened:

:34

Saturday’s game was decided in the final minute. The way the last 34 seconds played out will have Arizona frustrated with the result.

Christian Koloko made two free throws to give Arizona a 61-60 lead. After a timeout, Oregon got the ball to its top shooter, Chris Duarte, who knocked down an uncontested 3-pointer to go up by two points with 15 seconds to play.

Arizona had trouble setting up its halfcourt offense and was forced to take a timeout with 1.1 seconds remaining. Kerr Kriisa caught the inbounds pass at the top of the key, hesitated as his defender flew by, then missed what would have been a game-winning 3-pointer.

UA head coach Sean Miller said he was pleased with the play design.

“He did a good job, popped out, caught it and I believe he got a shot to win it,” Miller said. “But unfortunately, (Kriisa) missed it. But it was contested.”