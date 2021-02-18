By the numbers: These stats explain how UCLA beat Arizona by 14 points on Thursday

The Arizona Wildcats were outscored by 15 points in the second half of Thursday’s game, and fell to the Bruins 74-60.

The UA has now lost four of their last five games, and five straight to UCLA. The UA is an even 8-8 in conference play with three games left.

These numbers tell the story of how Arizona failed to hold on to a 31-30 halftime lead against UCLA:

73%

UCLA shot a blistering 19 of 26 (73%) from the field in the second half as it pulled away from Arizona. The Wildcats struggled to contain Jaime Jaquez Jr., who scored 17 of his career-high 25 points in the final 20 minutes.

Arizona made 9 of 24 field goals in the second half — and only 1 of 8 3-pointers after shooting 46% in the first half.

2

Freshman Benn Mathurin managed just two points in 28 minutes of action. He went 0 of 3 shooting with both of his points coming via the foul line. It’s the fewest points he’s registered since he had zero against Colorado on Dec. 28.

Mathurin has shot just 2 for 13 in his last two games.

39