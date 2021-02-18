By the numbers: These stats explain how UCLA beat Arizona by 14 points on Thursday

The Arizona Wildcats were outscored by 15 points in the second half of Thursday’s game, and fell to the Bruins 74-60.
The UA has now lost four of their last five games, and five straight to UCLA. The UA is an even 8-8 in conference play with three games left.
These numbers tell the story of how Arizona failed to hold on to a 31-30 halftime lead against UCLA:
73%
UCLA shot a blistering 19 of 26 (73%) from the field in the second half as it pulled away from Arizona. The Wildcats struggled to contain Jaime Jaquez Jr., who scored 17 of his career-high 25 points in the final 20 minutes.
Arizona made 9 of 24 field goals in the second half — and only 1 of 8 3-pointers after shooting 46% in the first half.
2
Freshman Benn Mathurin managed just two points in 28 minutes of action. He went 0 of 3 shooting with both of his points coming via the foul line. It’s the fewest points he’s registered since he had zero against Colorado on Dec. 28.
Mathurin has shot just 2 for 13 in his last two games.
39
Arizona was competitive for most of the night in large part because of the play of James Akinjo and Azuolas Tubelis. The two accounted for 65% of the team’s points.
Akinjo led the way with 21 points; Tubelis finished close behind with 18.
No other UA player scored more than six points.
16
The Wildcats committed 16 turnovers compared to just seven by the Bruins. UCLA took advantage and scored 18 points off Arizona's mistakes.
10
Arizona’s average margin of defeat has been 10 points in their last three trips to Pauley Pavilion. The Wildcats haven't beaten the Bruins on the road since the 2017-18 season.
Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.