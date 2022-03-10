By the numbers: Wildcats finished strong to survive Stanford's scare

LAS VEGAS — The top-seeded Arizona Wildcats needed all 40 minutes against Stanford, but pulled away in the last few possessions to win 84-80 and advance to the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.

The down-to-the-wire battle was Arizona’s first game decided by four points or less since Feb. 19 vs. Oregon.

These stats tell the story of Arizona’s victory to open Pac-12 Tournament play:

10-5: Trailing 75-74 with 3:17 to play, the Cats outscored Stanford 10-5 the rest of the way. Arizona knocked down its final three field goal attempts: a layup by Christian Koloko (1:59), a floater by Justin Kier (1:10) and a dunk by Koloko (:27) to give UA a five-point lead.

24: Koloko scored a career-high 24 points on 10-of-12 shooting, including a perfect 6 for 6 in the second half with 16 points. The 7-foot-1-inch center scored eight points in the final six minutes to help the Cats edge Stanford down the stretch. He was also one rebound shy from recording a double-double and finished second on the team with four assists.