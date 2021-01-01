By the numbers: Wildcats go cold in first half, fall to top-ranked Stanford

The No. 6 Arizona Wildcats jumped out to an early lead in Friday's showdown in McKale Center. Then No. 1 Stanford put down the clamps and handed the Cats their first loss of the season, 81-54.

These numbers tell the story of UA’s lopsided defeat:

15-2

After Arizona got off to an 11-5 lead, the Cardinal responded with a 15-2 run.

17

The Cats trailed 20-13 after the first quarter. The game got away from them in the second quarter as they were outscored by 17 points. Stanford used a 12-0 run in the frame to put a stranglehold on the contest. Arizona trailed by 24 points at halftime.

3

It wouldn’t be a stretch to label this as Aari McDonald’s worst shooting performance in her illustrious Arizona career. The senior All-American went just 3 for 18 from the field, finishing with 12 points. The points scored, total made shots and shooting percentage are all career-lows for McDonald in her three seasons at Arizona.

6