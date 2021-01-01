By the numbers: Wildcats go cold in first half, fall to top-ranked Stanford

The No. 6 Arizona Wildcats jumped out to an early lead in Friday's showdown in McKale Center. Then No. 1 Stanford put down the clamps and handed the Cats their first loss of the season, 81-54.
These numbers tell the story of UA’s lopsided defeat:
15-2
After Arizona got off to an 11-5 lead, the Cardinal responded with a 15-2 run.
17
The Cats trailed 20-13 after the first quarter. The game got away from them in the second quarter as they were outscored by 17 points. Stanford used a 12-0 run in the frame to put a stranglehold on the contest. Arizona trailed by 24 points at halftime.
3
It wouldn’t be a stretch to label this as Aari McDonald’s worst shooting performance in her illustrious Arizona career. The senior All-American went just 3 for 18 from the field, finishing with 12 points. The points scored, total made shots and shooting percentage are all career-lows for McDonald in her three seasons at Arizona.
6
Arizona’s offense struggled to break through a tough Stanford defense, making just six shots in the entire first half. The Cats shot better in the second half, making 11 of their 34 attempts. By then, however, the Cardinal had put the game out of reach.
“We had a tough time running offense,” UA coach Adia Barnes said. “Nothing was really working.”
51
Stanford was able to control the glass and outrebounded UA 51-32, including grabbing 39 defensive rebounds. Four different Stanford players had eight or more rebounds. None of Arizona’s starters had more than five rebounds.
“It was hard to go against their length,” UA senior Sam Thomas said. “I stayed away and stayed on the 3-point line.”