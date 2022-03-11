By the numbers: Wildcats set records in Pac-12 semifinal win over Colorado

22: The combined number of points (13), rebounds (5), assists (3) and steals (1) by Justin Kier, who started at point guard in place of the injured Kerr Kriisa. Kier also went 6 for 6 from the free throw line and didn’t turn the ball over in the second half.

2: Colorado’s Jabari Walker scored just two points in the second half after torching UA in the first with 17 points, going 5 for 5 on 3-pointers.

32: Colorado attempted more 3-pointers (32) than two-pointers (30) and made 16 of them — tied for the highest allowed by Arizona this season. The Buffs hit 9 of their first 15 (60%) from deep in the first half before regressing to 7 for 17 (41%) in the second half.

27 of 52: Arizona's last two opponents (Stanford, Colorado) are a combined 27 for 52 (52%) from 3-point range. They are the only two schools to shoot over 50% from beyond the arc against the Wildcats this year.

18: UA’s 18 turnovers were its most in a game since also having 18 TOs against Washington State on Feb. 10.