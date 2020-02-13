Cal's 'Gold Out' fizzles, UA avoids haunted hotel and feels the Valentine's Day (Eve) love on Bay Area road trip

In fact, ESPN ran an account of the Spurs’ worries — which included Tim Duncan saying he “got chills” hearing a baby cry in a teammate’s room, even though there was no baby — just as the Wildcats were staying in the hotel that season.

“I remember Jordin Mayes was in the hallways freaking out,” UA trainer Justin Kokoskie said.

Nick Johnson and Brandon Ashley were among the many others making complaints, asking if they could leave the place immediately. But, with a game scheduled at Cal the next day, they stuck it out.

The Wildcats survived the hotel just fine but the next day was memorably bad for other reasons: They lost 60-58 and Ashley suffered a serious foot injury that kept him out the rest of the season.

That was enough of a curse.

Valentine’s Day ‘love’

The Wildcats will make a rare exception to eat outside their hotel Friday evening, when they are scheduled to visit a steakhouse near their Palo Alto hotel for a Valentine’s Day group meal.

“Taking them out is my treat for the boys,” said Kokoskie, who is paying …. with a UA-provided credit card.