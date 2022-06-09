 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Campbell transfer guard Cedric Henderson Jr. commits to Arizona Wildcats

  • Updated

Campbell guard Cedric Henderson Jr. drives to the basket while Duke guard Jaylen Blakes defends during the first half of their Nov. 13 game. Henderson, the son of former Memphis player Cedric Henderson, committed to Arizona on Thursday.

 Gerry Broome, Associated Press

Campbell grad transfer Cedric Henderson Jr. announced Thursday via Instagram that he has committed to Arizona.

A 6-foot-6-inch wing from Memphis, Henderson visited Arizona earlier this week and made the decision shortly afterward.

Henderson averaged 14.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season while shooting 38.4% from 3-point range and 53.8% from 2. He was named an honorable mention pick in the Big South, which effectively means he was voted one of the league's top 15 players.

After the season, Henderson entered the NBA Draft and transfer portal, then withdrew from the draft. He reportedly visited N.C. State last month and Texas Tech last week.

Arizona has 10 players on hand as of now for 2022-23 after losing three starters to the NBA Draft and super senior guard Justin Kier to graduation. The Wildcats are also pursuing Texas guard Courtney Ramey, Illinois forward Jacob Grandison and WSU forward Efe Abogidi.

On3 says its intel suggests that Ramey will commit to Arizona within a week. He is also considering West Virginia.

