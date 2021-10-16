 Skip to main content
Canada's Lemyah Hylton commits to Wildcats' 2022 recruiting class
editor's pick

  • Updated

Lemyah Hilton picked the UA over Maryland and Alabama. 

 Lemyah Hilton's Instagram Live feed

The Arizona Wildcats have added a key player to their already-stacked 2022 recruiting class. 

Canadian shooting guard Lemyah Hylton committed to the Wildcats and coach Adia Barnes on Saturday afternoon, picking the UA over offers from Alabama and Maryland on Instagram Live. 

The 5-foot-11-inch Hylton is a native of London, Ontario, Canada. ESPN rates her as the 26th-best guard in the country and the 84th best recruit available. She joins a talented 2022 recruiting class that's likely to be the best in program history. Maya Nnaji, the sister of former UA star Zeke Nnaji, headlines a group that also includes point guard Kailyn Gilbert. Barnes could add as many as two more players before signing day. 

Arizona, which made its first Final Four and played in the national title game last season, opens its 2021-22 slate Nov. 9 against Cal State Northridge. 

