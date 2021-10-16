Canada's Lemyah Hylton commits to Wildcats' 2022 recruiting class

The 5-foot-11-inch Hylton is a native of London, Ontario, Canada. ESPN rates her as the 26th-best guard in the country and the 84th best recruit available. She joins a talented 2022 recruiting class that's likely to be the best in program history. Maya Nnaji, the sister of former UA star Zeke Nnaji, headlines a group that also includes point guard Kailyn Gilbert. Barnes could add as many as two more players before signing day.