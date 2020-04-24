Canceled sports means several Arizona Wildcats coaches will miss out on potential bonuses

The two-win scenario for Barnes appeared fairly realistic. Because the Wildcats had finished 24-7 overall and 12-6 in the highly competitive Pac-12, they were expected to host the first two NCAA tournament games — and their homecourt edge at McKale Center would have likely made them a favorite in both.

Heeke indicated that Barnes will likely get the $10,000 bonus for making the tournament because the Wildcats were certain to receive a bid, but that UA wasn’t going to dive into the more hypothetical.

“For the most part, with Adia and Sean, any of those performance bonuses that they reached prior to the shut off, we’ll honor those,” Heeke said. “Speculating on the what-ifs, we’re not doing that. I think we’ll take a hard look at something where you could debate ‘was it accomplished or not?’ But we would not forecast, ‘Hey, you got two home games so you’re going to win them, and that would qualify for a bonus.’ They just wouldn’t qualify for the bonus.”

As it was, Barnes earned $10,000 in performance bonuses — $5,000 for winning between 20-24 games and another $5,000 for having the Wildcats finish with a Top 15 ranking (they were No. 12 in the final AP poll).