Cancellations cost Adia Barnes, Sean Miller and other coaches a chance to trigger performance bonuses

Adia Barnes could have earned $50,000 in performance bonuses by leading the UA to a pair of NCAA Tournament victories this weekend in McKale Center.

Instead, Barnes’ bonuses — and those of men’s basketball coach Sean Miller and other coaches — are unknown after the NCAA tournaments and all spring sports were canceled because of the coronavirus. A UA spokesman said athletic director Dave Heeke is still working through what the school will do to address the bonus situation.

Miller does not receive a bonus for making the NCAA Tournament but receives escalating bonuses for each round, starting with $25,000 for winning the first game.

Barnes, meanwhile, had the potential to trigger multiple bonuses this weekend — especially since Arizona, ranked No. 12 nationally, was likely to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats (24-7) were viewed as a certainty to make the tournament, which would have triggered a $10,000 bonus for Barnes. Barnes could have earned another $50,000 if the Wildcats won their first two tournament games — $20,000 for one win, $25,000 for a second win and $5,000 extra for reaching 25 wins on the season.