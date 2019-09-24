Bye weeks are always better when they come after a big win. The atmosphere in the house is lighter, the pillows feel softer and the days are more peaceful. That “W”-haze lasts about 24 hours before my husband Chuck starts to think about the upcoming opponent.
This week, Arizona faces UCLA. Like everyone else who follows college football, I once believed the Bruins would be a tap-in to the win column for the Wildcats. That is, until the Bruins game in Pullman against Washington State last weekend.
Down 32 points in the third quarter, Chip Kelly rallied his offense to a spectacular comeback and UCLA beat the Cougars 67-63. It was unbelievable.
Was it a fluke or is UCLA’s mojo finally clicking under their second-year head coach? We shall see this weekend against Arizona.
Good people in college sports
Working in college athletics, I meet incredible collegiate coaches and administrators from around the country.
One of them is Erin Adkins, an Arizona graduate who is now the associate athletic director in charge of compliance at UCLA. She’s often in Tucson visiting her uncle Steve Corradini, a local attorney who is also a UA alumnus, law school graduate and supporter. This weekend, she’ll be heading into town for the game and to celebrate my birthday.
I’m glad our dinner is on Friday and not Saturday — because on game day, we stand on opposing sides.
Speaking of birthdays, it’s also Liz Heeke’s big day. So, if you see UA athletic director Dave Heeke’s wife on Saturday, give her an embarrassing birthday high five for me.
First-time head coaches
Monday, I had the pleasure of working for Colorado coach Mel Tucker and his team. I love going to Boulder, Colorado, which reminds me a lot of Tucson — only with snow. Mountains surround the sleepy college town, and the vibe is all about CU.
Tucker is off to a hot start in Boulder, winning three of his first four games and dominating two top-25 opponents — including Arizona State last weekend. (Not bad, given that the Vegas oddsmakers had the Buffaloes winning just three games all season).
Tucker was mentored by Nick Saban, and spent almost two decades as a defensive coordinator in both the NFL and NCAA before landing the head job at Colorado. Tucker and I talked a lot about the pressure that first time Power Five conference coaches face. Whether it’s recruiting, understanding history, building culture, working with the media or even navigating the roads, those jobs bring many demands but also many blessings.
This isn’t Tucker’s first time to be metaphorically drinking from the fire hose. When he was the defensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the club fired coach Jack Del Rio and made him the interim boss. His first game as head coach was a “Monday Night Football” game. Tucker juggled all of the head coaching demands, from radio and television shows to calling the defense like a pro. He brings a CEO mentality and competitive leadership to the Buffaloes, and is an example that nice guys finish first.
Get in the spirit
Hispanic Heritage Month, and the UA is set to celebrate.
This tradition of honoring the rich Hispanic culture of Southern Arizona will include special activities Saturday on campus. There will be mariachis, DJs and dancers and other cool festivities starting at 4:30 pm and lasting until kickoff three hours later. Don’t forget your game tickets: Arizona has a special offer for two tickets to any two Pac-12 home games for as low as $28.
Before the game, try to visit artist Danny Martin’s mural at Arizona Stadium’s Gate 6. The mural features Art Luppino — “The Cactus Comet” — running the ball, and it’s dazzling. The mural is a collaboration between UA’s fine art department and the athletic department.
Tucson’s special people
Chuck and I had the honor of attending the Tucson Fire Foundation’s annual gala this past weekend; there, we sat with some wonderful Tucsonans as well as the Saint Florian Recipient of the Year, Dave Ridings. Dave is one of our neighbors and is a founding Trustee of the Greater Tucson Fire Foundation. For over 12 years, the all-volunteer leadership team ensures fiscal responsibility, adherence to mission, commitment to vision and daily dedication to the health and wellness needs of nearly 1,800 regional men and women of the fire service.
The Fire Foundation bestows the Saint Florian Award to a volunteer who embodies the motto, “Taking care of those who take care of us.”
One of the best things about returning to Tucson — along with the football — is the opportunity to share a meal, a story or simply to listen to the incredible people who love and serve our community.
Thanks for reading, and Bear Down!