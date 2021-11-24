Casual sideline trend fits Arizona Wildcats' coaches to a (dri-fit) T

Perhaps surprisingly, Villanova coach Jay Wright — who built a reputation as one of the best-dressed coaches in the game — strolled the other end of the sideline in a pullover.

And of UA’s first four home opponents including an exhibition game, the staffs of Eastern New Mexico and NAU wore suits and ties, while UTRGV coaches wore sport coats without ties and North Dakota State wore pullovers.

The look is still all over the map, but trending casual.

Even Fois is happy with that. While Italy required its coaches to wear the Armanis for games, Fois said he loved wearing a pullover in the NBA last season while working as the Suns’ director of player development.

“We might be the only sport where you’re dressed up, like it is a tradition thing,” Fois said. “But also, there is not really a reason for it.”

Fellow assistants Jack Murphy and Steve Robinson firmly agree. The two subtly fought against the old-guard wardrobe as head coaches themselves.

In particular, they said they both dislike ties that can feel tight around the neck of a head coach who is leaning, yelling, crouching, moving and doing so many other gymnastics up and down the sidelines during a game.