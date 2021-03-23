Cate Reese, fresh off the biggest game of her UA career, could be key as Wildcats face BYU

Reese and Baptiste combined for 34 points against Stony Brook.

“I think it shows what people are made of because then you can come in these settings and play well, I think shows a lot about your character, our team, where we’re at,” Barnes said.

Reese has had plenty of big performances in her UA career.

Earlier this season, she scored 25 points as Arizona beat Oregon in Eugene for the first time in a decade. She followed that up with 17 points as Arizona avenged an earlier loss to Washington State.

After another game scoring in double-figures — and earning Pac-12 Player of Week honors — Reese’s offensive output came to a halt. She averaged just 6.7 points per game during a four-game stretch near the end of the regular season. Arizona scored an average of 55 points per game during that run, and the Wildcats went 1-3.

All this is why it’s so key that Reese get involved — and score — early against BYU.

When Arizona makes an effort to get the ball to Reese, and when she’s performing, the Wildcats are tough to stop.

Monday, she hit an inside floater within the first minute of action. She followed that up with a backdoor play just minutes later.