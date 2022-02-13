Cate Reese, Madi Conner have red-letter days as Wildcats avenge loss to ASU

“My team needs me,” Love said. “I can’t be in foul trouble. I can't not be there. … I know my team needs me on offense and defense. So, just being there for them. I said since I've been here, I’m trying to win. I want to do whatever the team needs me to do to win so we accomplish the mission tonight. Hopefully moving forward, we can keep doing that.”

And what was she seeing on the two steals?

“We needed to go out we need to score some points,” Love said. “… We got to convert. We were getting a lot of steals. We we're turning them over early, but we weren't converting like we wanted to. So (I) had to do something about that.”

UA added to the lead in the beginning of the fourth quarter, going up 57-51. ASU tied it up at 57 apiece with 1:45 left, but Love scored and the Wildcats were able to hold on.

Arizona held ASU to 33% shooting and forced 20 turnovers. Arizona has turned teams over at least 20 times in eight games this season.

ASU’s Jade Loville, who scored 27 points Friday night, was held to eight points as UA didn’t give her much space to get shots off; she attempted just seven shots after putting up 19 on Friday.