Cate Reese named to Naismith Trophy midseason list

Arizona forward Cate Reese has been named to the midseason list for the Naismith Trophy, given annually to the best player in women's college basketball.

Reese is one of 30 players to make what the Atlanta Tipoff Club calls the "Naismith Trophy Midseason Team." The list, which also includes Stanford's Cameron Brink and Haley Jones, UCLA's Charisma Osborne and Iowa's Caitlin Clark, will be pared down to 10 finalists this spring before a winner is named.

A steady presence in the sixth-ranked Wildcats' frontcourt, Reese is averaging a team-high 15 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Reese has scored in double-figures in every game since Jan. 7; she put up 32 combined points in Arizona's weekend sweep of Oregon and Oregon State in McKale Center.

The UA (17-3, 7-3 Pac-12) will play rival Arizona State on Friday and Sunday.